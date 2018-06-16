Weight on my shoulders

In honour of Corporal Luke Tamatea, and all fallen soldiers

AUGUST is a tough month for Kawerau’s Tamatea family. It’s the month that, six years earlier, the family lost a son, a brother and a father when 31-year-old Corporal Luke Tamatea was killed by a roadside bomb in the Bamiyan Province of Afghanistan.

August 19 – the day the Humvee Luke was travelling in was hit by the improvised device, killing Luke along with 26-year-old medic, Lance Corporal Jacinda Baker, and 21-year-old Private Richard Harris, is also the birthday of the eldest of four daughters Luke left behind.

The birthday of his 11-year-old twins is just three days prior, and his youngest celebrates her birthday on the first.

“It’s a hard month for the whole family,” says Luke’s younger sister, Holly Tamatea Raki, of the bittersweet celebrations of all Luke’s daughters, and the anniversary of the 2012 incident that took Luke from them.

“We all get pretty down in August,” Holly says. “It happens every year and it’s always hard.”

But this year, Holly is hoping an event she has organised will provide a positive focus for the Tamatea family, distracting them from the “funk” that falls over them each August, as well as providing an opportunity to give back to an organisation she says has supported the family since day one.

Out on a training walk earlier this year, Holly was thinking about Luke as she carried his Defence Force day patrol pack on her back, as she sometimes does. On this occasion, it was filled with one litre-sized bottles of water “for the challenge,” Holly says.

“I think about him a lot when I’m carrying his pack,” she says. “That day I was thinking about how much weight he carried all the time in Afghanistan, how much weight soldiers carry all the time, and I just suddenly had the thought that we could do something like this on Luke’s anniversary.”

Knowing that on a typical day patrol in Afghanistan, New Zealand Defence Force soldiers carry up to 25 kilograms, and up to 35kgs or more on a night patrol, Holly says the idea quickly formed to hold a military-style walk on August 19.

It will be a legacy walk to honour Luke, to honour all fallen soldiers, and to provide the family with an opportunity to raise funds for charitable organisation No Duff – a group committed to offering “first response” support to veterans in critical need, and to the families of fallen soldiers.

She says No Duff – whose name is a military term meaning “this is an emergency” – provided tremendous support to her family after Luke was killed.

“They helped us in so many ways, including just understanding what actually happened.

They could break down the military jargon for us. They could take us on Google Earth to virtually see where Luke was killed.

“They’ve helped us in so many ways and continue to do so today. We really wanted to give something back to them and there’s only so much food you can cook for someone to say thanks,” she smiles.

Creating the event Weight on our Shoulders, which will involve a 14-kilometre military-style walk from Te Teko to Kawerau with participants carrying weight on their backs, has quickly drawn an enthusiastic response. A Facebook page set up for people to register for the event and providing the link for donations to No Duff, has already drawn more than 250 expressions of interest.

Close to 100 registrations are currently in place, including registrations from members of Luke’s unit from the NZDF 2nd/1st Battalion based in Burnham.

Carrying weights typical to that of a soldier, participants will make the walk carrying a backpack weighted with sandbags or carrying a Bulgarian weight (the name given to a sand and sawdust-filled inner-tube worn over the shoulders).

“People can choose how much they want to carry,” Holly says. “The community has gotten behind the event”, she says, with Hammer Hardware in Kawerau donating sand, sawdust and bags, and Treadz Tyres supplying inner tubes.

“The way people are mobilising around it is amazing”.

The death of Luke and his comrades in 2012 took place just two weeks after the deaths of New Zealand Defence Force lance corporals Rory Malone and Pralli Durrier who were killed in a firefight just kilometres away from the site of the fatal bomb blast.

No Duff, a registered charity, involves a network of volunteers – both active and former army personnel and civilians – committed to assisting veterans in crisis situations and supporting families who have lost a family member in active service.

Donations can be made to No Duff, whether participating in the event or not, by following the link on Facebook page, Weight on my Shoulders.

Participants of Weight on my Shoulders can assemble from 8am on Sunday, August 19, at the Te Teko Pavilion. The walk will begin at 9am and will end at the Kawerau pools.

1 of 4

By Lorraine Wilson