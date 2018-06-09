Whakatane scoops speech awards

FOUR Eastern Bay students of Pou Whakaaro’s Speak Up class travelled to Wellington for the Rotary Best Speaker Awards recently, bringing home first, second and third prizes from the competition.

Michael Pulis, Jeremy McKenzie and twin brothers Danya and Zhahn Stubbs attended the awards, held on May 26. The topic they were asked to speak on was My Best Holiday.

They were supported on the trip by Pou Whakaaro staff members Tracey Meikle and self employment facilitator Mei Leong.

There were 24 speakers at the competition from around New Zealand, but the top three prizes all went to the group from Whakatane.

The first place prize went to Jeremy, who has attended the competition twice before. He has placed second in the competition in past years but this is his first time winning the first prize.

“It is a bittersweet win for him, because it means he is not eligible to enter again,” Mei says.

The judges commented on the imaginative angle taken in Jeremy’s speech. His best holiday was one he wished to take in the future, and included both a trip to Queensland and the moon.

Jeremy says space travel is his second favourite interest. “My favourite interest is volcanoes.”

The second place winner was Zhahn, who drew all the slides to accompany his speech. Zhahn says the best part of the trip to Wellington was a tour of Weta Workshop. “I would like to go into the creative industry and am interested in animation so it was interesting for me,” he says.

His twin brother, Danya, who won the third place prize said it was a great confidence building experience for him. “I gained a lot from the experience because I hadn’t done anything like that before and it gave me a lot of confidence to learn that I could do it.”

It was Zhahn and Danya’s first time taking part in the competition. It was also their first visit the Wellington and the first time they had flown.

The competition for 16-to-30-year-olds with a disability is run by the Plimmerton Rotary Club and two Eastern Bay Rotary Clubs contributed towards the costs of the trip. Funding also came from Te Pou o te Whakaaro Nui Leadership Grant.

Mei says all four participants have been learning public speaking and presentation skills through Pou Whakaaro’s Speak Up class.

“The trip enabled the young men to have many new experiences. This recognition is well deserved as the guys have put so much time and effort into writing and practising their speeches.

“We would like to acknowledge Rotary who organise this speech competition – it provides valuable opportunities and new experiences for the people we partner, resulting in increased confidence and abilities. ”