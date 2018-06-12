Woodlands host primary schools’ cross-country

By
Staff
-
0
36
PARAINA Davies runs the final stretch to the finish line. Photos James Sandbrook OB4325-02

LAST Friday, Woodlands School hosted the Opotiki District cross-country for primary schools.

“It was a great day, and well attended by all the schools,” said Woodlands principal Glenn Phipps.

Woodlands School will host the Eastern Bay cross-country on Tuesday, June 19, and the Bay-wide cross-country at a later date.

Results – Boys:

12 years: 1, Laz Andrew-Mavid, Waiotahe; 2, Rhys Collier, Ashbrook; 3, Justin Warren, Opotiki Primary
11 years: 1, Carl Hohaia, St Jo’s; 2, Henare Stirling, Ash; 3, Reeko Loeffen, St Jo’s.
10 year: 1, CJ Paikea, Ash; 2, Daimin Hudson, Opotiki Primary; 3, Mac Anders, St Jo’s.
9 years: 1, Ngawhai Amoamo, St Jo’s; 2, Kopua Robinson, Opo; 3, Kaya Congle, Ash.
8 years: 1, Caleb O’Neill, St Jo’s; 2, Caleb Cox, Woodlands; 3, Ripia Moana, Opo.
Girls
12 years: 1, Harete Welsh, Ash; 2, Rusty Delamere, Waio; 3, Payton Mokomoko, Wood.
11 years: 1, Zennah Andrew-Maui, Waio; 2, Phoenix Tomo, Waio; 3, Lasjunne Cogle, Ash.
10 years: 1, Tuihana Kurei, Opo; 2, Tyra Kingi, Opo; 3, Sasha Wilson, St Jo’s.
9 years: 1, Katie Harrison, Wood; 2, Samantha Kuri, Wood; 3, McKenzie Shaw, Omarumutu.
8 years: 1, Samantha Kora, Opo; 2, Jordana Stringer, St Jo’s; 3, Deon Edwardson, Opo.

2018 Wedding Planner

 

1 of 8
LOKI Moore, 10, powers through the cross-country course, representing St Joseph’s Primary School. OB4325-03
BLAKE Gillies gives his all in the final stretch. OB4325-05
TWO groups of runners meet halfway around the course. OB4325-09
A FRESH group of competitors take off from the starting line. OB4325-10

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY