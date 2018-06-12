Woodlands host primary schools’ cross-country

LAST Friday, Woodlands School hosted the Opotiki District cross-country for primary schools.

“It was a great day, and well attended by all the schools,” said Woodlands principal Glenn Phipps.

Woodlands School will host the Eastern Bay cross-country on Tuesday, June 19, and the Bay-wide cross-country at a later date.

Results – Boys:

12 years: 1, Laz Andrew-Mavid, Waiotahe; 2, Rhys Collier, Ashbrook; 3, Justin Warren, Opotiki Primary

11 years: 1, Carl Hohaia, St Jo’s; 2, Henare Stirling, Ash; 3, Reeko Loeffen, St Jo’s.

10 year: 1, CJ Paikea, Ash; 2, Daimin Hudson, Opotiki Primary; 3, Mac Anders, St Jo’s.

9 years: 1, Ngawhai Amoamo, St Jo’s; 2, Kopua Robinson, Opo; 3, Kaya Congle, Ash.

8 years: 1, Caleb O’Neill, St Jo’s; 2, Caleb Cox, Woodlands; 3, Ripia Moana, Opo.

Girls

12 years: 1, Harete Welsh, Ash; 2, Rusty Delamere, Waio; 3, Payton Mokomoko, Wood.

11 years: 1, Zennah Andrew-Maui, Waio; 2, Phoenix Tomo, Waio; 3, Lasjunne Cogle, Ash.

10 years: 1, Tuihana Kurei, Opo; 2, Tyra Kingi, Opo; 3, Sasha Wilson, St Jo’s.

9 years: 1, Katie Harrison, Wood; 2, Samantha Kuri, Wood; 3, McKenzie Shaw, Omarumutu.

8 years: 1, Samantha Kora, Opo; 2, Jordana Stringer, St Jo’s; 3, Deon Edwardson, Opo.