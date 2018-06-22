Young leader recognised

ABBY Ashford of St Joseph’s Primary School has been awarded a Sir Peter Blake Young Leader Award for showing leadership and talent.

Her nomination for the award described Abby as “a talented all-rounder”.

“She is honest, has a quick wit and sense of humour, and is a delight to teach.”

Abby is a prefect at school, with an affinity for drama and speech. She also competes in all forms of sport, as well as swimming competitively.

The award, sponsored by Westpac, was presented to Abby by Westpac Opotiki manager Lorraine Hickey.

“We’re thrilled to be able to acknowledge the efforts and achievements of these young people and the positive role they play in their communities,” said Ms Hickey.

As the award had not been mentioned to Abby before its presentation, she said she was “surprised but really happy” after receiving it.

“I’ve never expected it, but I’ve always kind of wanted something like this to happen,” she said.