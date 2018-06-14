Youth Olympic Games for Tynealle

TYNEALLE Fitzgerald will play at the Youth Olympic Games later this year.

The Opotiki sevens player was named in the New Zealand under-18 team on Monday after being named in the initial squad that won the Oceania title earlier this year. That victory earned New Zealand qualification for the games and it was followed by the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s confirmation the team will compete in Buenos Aires in October.

Speaking to the Opotiki News, Tynealle said it had taken a lot of hard work and dedication to reach this level and paid tribute to her former coach.

“I was also lucky to have been coached by Exia Edwards, who captained the New Zealand team for several years.

“Back in her day she had been a massive inspiration for me.

“She was my first sevens coach, and since then I haven’t looked back.”

Tynealle has risen through the ranks with Bay of Plenty in recent years and it was no surprise to see her make the final cut of the national age-group team.

“I’m really excited to have this opportunity and to be able to represent my family and country.

“I want to keep improving and loving the game and see what happens. I’ll have to continue working hard to make sure I’m in the best shape possible for the youth Olympics.”

New Zealand coach Victoria Grant, who also coached Tynealle with the Bay of Plenty team, said it was great news to learn the team had been

selected to attend.

“As a group we worked incredibly hard in the lead up to the Oceania event and that showed with the on-field performance.

“To get the confirmation that our team would be included as part of the New Zealand team for the Youth Olympics was incredible.

“We had a wider squad of 20 players that have been training and preparing for this, selecting just 12 was a very difficult task.

“We are confident that we have a team that will push hard for a gold medal.”

The Youth Olympic Games are a multi-sport event that provide opportunities for athletes aged 15 to 18 to experience an Olympic-style environment.

The games are also designed to support athletes as they prepare for a future in elite sport, providing them with access to Olympic role models, education programmes and cultural experiences.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee has selected, organised and led teams to the summer and winter Youth Olympic Games since their inauguration in 2010.

Triple Olympic medallist Barbara Kendall will lead the New Zealand team as Chef de Mission.

