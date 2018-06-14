Zero Carbon Bill consultations to last six weeks

CLIMATE change ambassadors for the dairy sector encourage farmers to engage during the consultation period of the Zero Carbon Bill that began Thursday.

“All New Zealanders need to think about their environmental footprint,” Taneatua farmer and climate change ambassador Fraser McGougan said.

“Collectively every little bit of change each of us can make will help on this journey.”

Mr McGougan said a lot hinged on the bill and he was interested to see what the future held.

“We hope this bill will provide certainty for the sector, and all sectors of New Zealand, about what is expected of us on this journey towards a low emission future,” he said.

The ambassadors pointed out there was only a limited time to have a voice in the process.

“Later this year, when the bill is introduced into Parliament, it will be very difficult to make any substantial changes,” Northland farmer-ambassador Andrew Booth said.

“Now is our chance to get the farmer voice heard by the people drafting this legislation.”

DairyNZ is running workshops throughout June about why dairy industry emissions need to be addressed.

“These workshops aren’t an opportunity to debate climate change,” Taranaki farmer-ambassador Trish Rankin said.

“They are an opportunity to understand climate change and hear about what we can do to play our part.”

According to DairyNZ, biological emissions, methane and nitrous oxide from the dairy sector make up 22.5 percent of New Zealand’s emissions and nearly half of all the agricultural sector’s emissions.

Dairy farmers can learn more about the Zero Carbon Bill by registering for one of the eight DairyNZ regional climate change workshops throughout June at www.dairynz.co.nz/roadshow, or attending one of the Ministry for the Environment’s regional roadshows www.ourclimateyoursay.nz