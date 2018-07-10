A $35,000 GRANT from BayTrust will help support a big recruitment drive this month to find older Eastern Bay residents who are willing to share their time and skills with others.

Eastern Bay Villages (Te Kokoru Manaakitanga) is a charitable trust formed by Whakatane woman Ruth Gerzon to help locals age well in their own homes by reducing isolation and vulnerability.

“There’s a huge number of people who are living alone after their spouse or close friends have passed away.

“Extended families are often scattered so people struggle with things like basic home maintenance or gardening jobs, looking after pets, transport issues or just having someone to talk to,” she said.

The trust’s vision is to foster well-being for seniors and kaumatua in the Eastern Bay by connecting people and giving everyone a sense of purpose and belonging.

Volunteer members are encouraged to work together and use their skills – such as offering companionship, sharing home baking, offering lifts around town, providing introductions to social events and clubs, or advocacy help when applying for benefits or grants.

“We believe that everybody has something to offer others and nobody should be a passive recipient of care,” Ms Gerzon said.

“When older people are isolated it’s easy for them to lose their sense of place and purpose in the community.

“We want people to realise their abilities and strengths and help them continue to contribute and help others.”

Eastern Bay Villages is compiling a list of trustworthy community-minded tradespeople that members can call on and wants to encourage people to help each other out with basic repair jobs around the home.

The trust works alongside paid services, such as home and personal care providers, and welcomes referrals from GPs, social workers and anyone else who thinks an older person in the Eastern Bay needs any support.

BayTrust has just approved a $35,000 grant to help Eastern Bay Villages recruit more members and provide the necessary resources and training. A handbook is being developed for new members and a co-ordinator will be employed in future.

“It’s perfectly timed for us. We’re undertaking a big recruitment drive in July and August.

“This money is going to make a huge difference to our ability to get going solidly and do the things we’re hoping to do.”

BayTrust chief executive Alastair Rhodes said inclusive communities was a key funding priority in the quest to ensure “the Bay of Plenty is the greatest place to be”.

Eastern Bay Villages was a strong example of locals working together to identify and address a major social need.

“They’re working hard to create a more connected community. In the 1950s and 1960s people did know their neighbours and actively supported one another so they are trying to recreate that spirit and we applaud their efforts.”

Anyone who is interested in becoming a member of Eastern Bay Villages can visit www.easternbayvillages.org.nz or call 020 4161 5887.