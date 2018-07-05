Award celebrates school collaboration

THE Eastern Bay Chamber of Commerce is keen to hear about schools and businesses that create learning opportunities and work experiences for students.

The chamber is promoting a new Business Practice Excellence Award sponsored by Toi-EDA, to be called the LinkUp EBoP – Connecting Rangatahi, Education and the World of Work Award.

“These business practice excellence awards really celebrate innovation in our communities,” said chamber chief executive Gerard Casey.

“They’re easy to enter; by answering some questions about how you’ve been working together and the opportunities you’ve created for students.

“The LinkUp award will showcase examples of new ways schools and businesses are giving our young people great opportunities to visit, learn about, or experience the world of work.

“We’re really excited about what we’ll hear and see through the award applications,” said Barbara MacLennan, Toi-EDA workforce manager.

“It’s absolutely essential that our rangatahi and young people learn all about the fantastic industries and work opportunities right here on our doorstep while they’re still at school.

“Experiences like these are pivotal to moving beyond school into further study or employment.

“To find out more about the Horizon Energy Group Business Practice Excellence Awards, jump online to our website or give us a call,” said Mr Casey.

More input needed

In its aim to help ignite aspirations and local employment for Eastern Bay young people, LinkUp EBoP is calling out for input from secondary students about:

What types of work they would like to know more on

How they would like best to find out about the world of work resources and opportunities

“We have already received over 350 responses so far which is awesome, said co-ordinator Cindy Lee.

“But we would like to get more input from our young people living in outlying areas, too.

“The information will help to guide LinkUp in what kinds of open days, resources and experiences we will hold or promote over the next year.”

The survey can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/LUYouthSurvey

All young people who complete the survey go into a draw for $50 in mobile phone data.

The survey closes July 6, and the awardee will be notified in August.