MUDDY Buns, Dirty Dirty Bread, or Zang Zang Bao, as they’re known in China, are creating a social media frenzy and driving a further craving for butter around the world.

Following the social media craze and subsequent rise in demand for New Zealand butter, Fonterra Edgecumbe is gearing up, commissioning a new butter production line.

This butter line will nearly double the factory’s butter sheet production from 4500 tonnes to 7000 tonnes.

“We’re at the peak of install at the moment and won’t start production until September,” Fonterra Edgecumbe cream plant manager, Doug Gerry said.

Not only will the new butter line increase the production of butter, it will do it faster.

The new line can create 40 one- kilogram butter sheets per minute. Previously the production was 28 butter sheets per minute.

“There was a technical aspect to getting the line to be made faster; we had to totally redesign the wrapping equipment,” said engineering project manager, Will Rouse.

Lirissa Blommerde from Awakeri is currently living in China and said the muddy bun craze had been going off.

“There are always huge lines of people outside the store which sells them, but whenever I go in there they’re always sold out.”

However, Miss Blommerde’s fiancé, Fulton Penny, recently braved the lines and managed to buy two flavours – milk chocolate and the oddly translated flavour “female of exquisiteness”.

“It is very similar to a chocolate danish but packed with more chocolate,” said Miss Blommerde.

“It reminds me of a croissant and the top layer was chocolate overload. The white one though had a sour taste to it, kind of like yoghurt. It’s extremely hard to keep your face clean while you’re eating it.”

The dirty face is part of the allure for Chinese celebrities who have taken to social media to share their muddy bun faces further driving the craze.

Miss Blommerde works at an international school and to date is the only staff member who has managed to try the buns.

“My Chinese workmates didn’t recognise the name ‘muddy bun’ but after I showed them the picture of mine they said they had seen them all over their social media and want to try them.”

Interestingly for Miss Blommerde, the butter used to make the muddy bread could have been sourced from her stepfather’s farm in Whakatane.

“It’s so crazy that butter from my home is being used to create these buns over here.”

While she and Mr Penny enjoyed the muddy bread, both say they won’t wait in line for it again.

Edgecumbe’s operations manager, Allan Muggeridge, said the first butter sheet would roll off the new butter line on September 1.

“We’ve been watching demand for butter build for a number of years now. The building part of the project started in May so its been a quick turnaround to get it up and running.”

Fifteen local contractors have been employed to complete the expansion at the site, which employs 380 people.

“It’s been a real boost to the local business community, especially after the rough past 12 months Edgecumbe has had,” said Mr Muggeridge.

