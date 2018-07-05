AFTER testing a patch of mould on the Opotiki District Library ceiling, the building was closed from last Wednesday until Monday while the facility was treated.

Live spores could pose a danger to the health of staff and library users, prompting the need for treatment to kill them.

The mould occurred in the ceiling due to leakage, something Opotiki District Council property officer Tina Gedson said had been happening for some time.

“It is a fairly constant problem with the library roof. Some of the long-serving staff believe it has been leaking since it was built 50 years ago,” she said.

These leaks continue, despite regular repairs and maintenance from the council, due to the now outdated design.

“The long-term solution is our new technology and research hub – Te Tahuhu o te Rangi,” said Ms Gedson.

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz