OPOTIKI doctor Mark Haywood has decided to make a change in his life, selling his clinic so he can spend more time with family.

“It has not been an easy decision to make because your patients become like another family for you,” he said.

Dr Haywood has worked in rural practice for 27 years, with 17 of those in Opotiki.

During these years he has seen patients who once were children grow up and have children of their own.

“It has been a privilege to grow so close to many of my patients,” Dr Haywood said.

“I often also think of those who have passed on – they are good memories.”

Despite the difficulty of leaving the life and the role that has created so many memories, Dr Haywood said it’s now time for him to spend more time with his own family.

“My mother was a person I often discussed decisions with, but she died in March and I had to go ahead and make this decision on my own,” he said.

“I’m turning 57 years old this year and I’ve got four children and seven grandchildren.”

Dr Haywood said he would remain in Opotiki and that he was looking forward to spending time with the family, walking on the beach at sunrise and going hunting without having to think about getting back to work.

“I will do some travel and some locum work as well.”

On October 1, Dr Peter Connolly will take over the clinic.

“He’s an established Opotiki doctor who’s doing locum work at the moment,” Dr Haywood said.

Out of the four staff working for Dr Haywood, one had decided to leave and the remaining three will be staying on.