EASTERN Bay Subway enthusiast Steven French says being proclaimed the North Island Subway franchisee of the year was “a bit of a surprise”.

The owner of the Opotiki and Whakatane Subway stores says he’s extra grateful for his competent staff at the moment, as he’s recovering from a bilateral knee replacement.

“I would have been lost without these guys,” he said.

Subway spokesman Ben Miles said that competing against franchisees across the North Island, Mr French was recognised for his hands-on leadership, positive attitude and his contribution to the local communities.

Having left school at the age of 15 years to join the armed forces, Mr French spent 27 years in the army.

“I became interested in Subway back in 2002 and applied,” he said.

“I was told there were 500 people in the new franchisee waiting list.”

Mr French went on an overseas deployment with the army, only to learn the Subway queue had grown even longer on his return.

“I decided to purchase an existing store,” he said.

After being vetted by Subway, Mr French bought the Whakatane store and, in 2011 he was able to open his new Opotiki store as well.

“This is a good franchise to be in and I have a lot of confidence in the future,” Mr French said.

“We focus on the quality of the product and our service.”

Out of the week’s 168 hours, the stores are open 98 hours.

“With baking and preparation, the stores are staffed for 101 hours each week.”

In Opotiki, Mr French employs four full-time and six part-time staff, while the numbers in Whakatane are seven full-time and five part-timers.

“The key is finding the right people,” he said.

Training all his staff personally, Mr French said that by ensuring the service was top notch, a loyal customer base had been built up.

“We have guests who are like a part of the family,” he said.

“Some customers have been coming in to my store three days a week for over 13 years;

I’m proud of that.”