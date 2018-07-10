STATE Highway 2 through the Waioeka Gorge was closed due to safety concerns during the weekend.

NZTA regional transport system manager Rob Campbell said heavy rain saw the road between Opotiki and Gisborne being closed at 2.45pm on Sunday amid safety concerns.

“We’ve been lucky to have good weather since the slip came down, but this has also meant the area hasn’t been tested by a heavy rain fall, which is quite different to the water used in sluicing work to clear the slip,” he said.

“Safety is our top priority and if there is any risk to the safety of drivers or contractors on site we need to close the road.”

With more heavy rain forecast yesterday, the road was closed all day.

“We are monitoring the weather forecast closely, and will announce any changes to road access with as much warning as possible,” Mr Campbell said.

Once the rain stops, the stability of the slip site will be assessed by geotechnical engineers.

Mr Campbell said the work to restore access past the slip site was otherwise going well.

“Our contractors are doing a great job, working seven days a week when the weather allows, and they’ve made good progress towards restoring 24-hour access to the route,” he said.

A two-lane road was being constructed around the slip site.

“With another spell of good weather, we’re optimistic the job can be completed this month,” Mr Campbell said.