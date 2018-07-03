NATIONAL MP Chris Finlayson has dubbed accusations of a rushed Waitangi Tribunal settlement as “defamatory” and “insulting”.

Mr Finlayson visited the Eastern Bay last Friday with East Coast MP Anne Tolley, where he met with the people of Whakatohea.

His comments came following the Waitangi Tribunal report issued earlier this year, which suggested the settlement Mr Finlayson had reached was rushed for political agendas.

“I’ve worked very hard with them over many years to get to a settlement, and we signed the agreement in principle at Pipitia Marae in Wellington, about August last year,” Mr Finlayson said.

“Treaty settlements are not commercial deals. They are much more than that.

“I am on record as saying [the tribunal report] is riddled with errors and is unfair to Whakatohea.

“I worried that the people of Whakatohea might be hurt by those remarks, but they’re a resilient bunch,” he said.

Mr Finlayson said he felt their meeting on Friday had gone “very well” and he had enjoyed catching up.

“[The people of Whakatohea] will now test the extent of their mandate, and I’m pretty sure

I have a good idea of what the result will be.”

Despite not having any family roots in the Eastern Bay, Mr Finlayson said he did have a history with the area.

Thirty years ago, during Mr Finlayson’s early career in law, he was approached by Opotiki law firm Potts and Hodgeson and asked to act for Te Hutu Hapu.

“It was the first time I had ever had any involvement with litigation affecting iwi or hapu,” he said.

“The opportunity to undo some of the injustices that were done here in the past was something that was very important to me.”

Over the years, Mr Finlayson has had other involvements with the people of the Eastern Bay, including Opotiki.

“It’s a part of the world that I love.”

Having previously worked on a wharf issue in the Chatham Islands, and pushing proposals for its repair, Mr Finlayson and Mrs Tolley agreed that the National Party was in full support of another proposal for the Opotiki harbour development.

“With all the aquaculture here, a wharf is an important piece of infrastructure for the region.

“The prevailing view is, we’re very supportive.”

