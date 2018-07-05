IT was an intense game against Tarawera-Edgecumbe, who were the only team to beat us earlier in the season, 6-3. This game would determine which team would be top of the table.

The girls played incredibly hard, putting their bodies on the line. This paid off as we made a huge comeback, beating them 8-2.

Throughout the season the girls have played extremely well, with the most recent wins against Trident High School 9-0 and Whakatane High 7-1.

The girls have been great at keeping a level of respect for the other teams, demonstrating great sportsmanship and keeping a positive attitude towards others.

Our coach and manager played a huge role in our success this season. They dedicated so much of their time to our team and always made sure we had clean uniforms. The team is extremely appreciative of that.

The girls were extremely happy about the results this season. Those returning next season will work to retain the title that this team worked so hard to achieve.

I love my football girls, they are an amazing group who always have something positive to say and a smile on their faces.

I wish them the best for next year and know they’ll do amazing.