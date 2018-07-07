THE hallowed walls of Vienna’s International Atomic Energy Agency in the vibrant city of Vienna may now be past for John and Yvonne Le Heron, but the novelty of living metres from the breaking waves of Ohope is not likely to wear off any time soon.

After years of living and working in the historic city, hundreds of kilometres from the sea, the couple returned to New Zealand in 2014, and shortly afterwards, moved to the Eastern Bay.

John, a radiation physicist, had caught the attention of the international agency during his long tenure with the National Radiation Laboratory in Christchurch. During the 1980s he was responsible for overseeing the regulation of radiation protection during X-rays though the overall scope of the laboratory included protection in medical, industrial and research sectors.

The organisation also monitored background radiation levels around New Zealand following French nuclear weapons tests in Mururoa.

When John took leave from the laboratory in 1990, moving with Yvonne and their three young children to take a one-year sabbatical in Britain, the work he embarked on would result in some life-changing opportunities for both of them.

Undertaking research on the use of Monte Carlo simulation – a technique used to estimate where, and how much radiation enters the body of someone exposed to it – John’s work gathered attention. He wrote and created software allowing a computer to assess radiation doses to patients in medical procedures.

The software package sold across the world and attracted international attention.

Back in Christchurch, several invitations to work in Europe would punctuate the following years, but for Yvonne, the idea of moving their young family to a non-English -speaking country held limited appeal. “I never wanted to go,” she says.

Instead, John began accepting a series of short-term projects for the world’s leading atomic energy centre, the International Atomic Energy Agency. Based in Vienna, the IAEA operates under the wing of the United Nations. With a staff of more than 2500, the agency promotes safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technology.

John’s missions included a research project in South East Asia aimed at developing safer hospital practices. “Quality control,” he calls it, simply. “Creating a kind of blueprint that could also be used in other countries.”

The project was followed by others, two postings to Myanmar helping to develop new radiation regulations and a more quantifiable approach to medical protection. “Less of the finger-in-the-air type methods,” he says. It’s a country that has remained a firm favourite, he says.

Despite the country being under military rule at the time, and Europeans an uncommon sight, John says people were open, friendly and welcoming. “Everyone was struggling financially,” he says. “My colleagues there would inevitably be driving a taxi or something at night to make ends meet. The work of scientists wasn’t highly valued”.

He says his experience of arriving at a university one day and finding the campus deserted, shut down as a result of student protest activity, “was not uncommon”.

The mission was followed by others; Bangkok, to run workshops on radiation protection within radiation medicine; India, to present and explain new international radiation protection standards, and Malaysia, to assess the country’s compliance with radiation safety standards.

But in 2005 he was offered a year-long contract with the IAEA headquarters in Vienna. This time, with the children now adults, Yvonne relented. The couple packed their bags and moved to Europe.

For Yvonne, arriving in Vienna was overwhelming. “Apart from a week in Paris, I’d never been in a non-English-speaking country. I couldn’t speak German, and John, just a little.

Though English is often understood, it is not widely spoken.” It was “difficult, and lonely”. Yet at the same time, the city and its culture, different to anything Yvonne had known, and the “absolute beauty” of Vienna was, she says, astonishing.

“Everything was startlingly different,” she says. “Coming from New Zealand, an immediate difference was dress. Viennese women are always immaculately dressed. They don’t leave home without make-up and being elegantly dressed. You’d never go out with a pair of sneakers on, and there are women wearing the highest heels striding along the paths at such a speed you can’t keep up with them.”

But in comical contrast to such elegance, the city’s footpaths, were memorably littered with deposits from its citizens much-adored, and numerous, dogs. “You had to not only avoid the little piles, but also the long scuffs of someone trying to remove it from their shoe.”

Despite the raw beginnings Yvonne grew to love the city, its inhabitants, and even its dogs. Navigating her way into Viennese culture, Yvonne took German-language classes.

She volunteered in a bookshop run for United Nations staff and became involved with fundraising group United Nations Women’s Guild, which supports children and women in need around the world.

She began to make friends, initially, with expats, but later, with Viennese women. She describes these women as aloof, initially, with friendships built slowly. “Viennese friends remain very loyal,” she says. “A friendship is not easily walked away from.”

“Yes, there is still a certain arrogance amongst some Viennese, a minority who see Vienna as the centre of the universe that it was once considered to be. “ But of what could be viewed as arrogance – the reluctance to speak English for instance – Yvonne sees as being rooted in cultural pride. Her Viennese friendships were “a window into a very different world”.

John and Yvonne’s proposed year in Vienna stretched to eight when John’s contract ended, and he officially became an IAEA staff member working in the field of patient radiation protection, especially in developing countries such as Africa.

While the work offered infinite opportunities for John, Yvonne says Vienna opened a world of possibilities for her too.

“I’d just stepped out of a suburban mother and work role that I’d been in for years, and suddenly, life had all sorts of new possibilities and challenges. I could reinvent myself however I liked, and it was exciting. It was wonderful”.

Yvonne spread her wings in many directions, but her abiding memory is the intensely challenging year spent co-ordinating and managing the annual Vienna United Nations Women’s Guild Annual Bazaar. The guild’s biggest fundraiser, threw Yvonne into the depths of internal strife and politics in a culture she was still getting to grips with.

“I hadn’t known what I was stepping into,” she says. “I don’t think John and I ate at home together on one night that year.” Nevertheless, the event raised 300,000 Euros for the guild over the one day it was staged.

Back in New Zealand now, John and Yvonne agree there is much to be missed about Vienna. “It’s the film festivals, the exhibitions, the music and art and amazing architecture.

“It was an intense experience,” Yvonne says. “We both learnt so much. Being exposed to other cultures changes you. I think we’re probably different people to when we first went.”

When John’s tenure with the agency was reaching its end, the couple say they were ready for it. Arriving back in New Zealand, and choosing Ohope, a place they’d never been, but which, on the basis of everything they had read, sounded like the right place to live, has turned the page on a new chapter.

“Vienna is in my heart,” Yvonne says, “but I also know that we now live in paradise”.

By Lorraine Wilson