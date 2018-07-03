Heading to nationals

OPOTIKI College’s kapa haka team has a good chance of claiming the top spot in nationals.

After taking first place at the Mataatua Kapa Haka Festival in Te Teko earlier this year, the team is now taking on 40 other teams from across the country.

A bi-annual event, the National Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition is based in Palmerston North, and the competition will run from today until the finals on Friday.

The groups must perform for 25 minutes each, and Opotiki College deputy principal Robyn Abraham-Harris said she was impressed by their performances.

“It’s been a full-on nine weeks of training,” she said.

“They’ve got a really beautiful performance, it’s got a really strong ringatu focus,” she said.