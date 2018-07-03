Horizon takes over lines

HORIZON Networks has taken ownership of Transpower’s 50,000-volt electricity line between Waiotahe and Te Kaha, as well as the substation at Te Kaha.

The transfer of the substation and 66km of line adds to Horizon’s existing asset base of over 2500km of high voltage electricity line and 10 substations across the Whakatane, Opotiki and Kawerau Districts, serving over 25,000 customers.

Horizon Networks chief executive Ajay Anand said the acquisition represented value for the local community.

“The asset transfer is logical for consumers because the community, through ourselves and the Eastern Bay Energy Trust, now owns the infrastructure,” he said.

“We have local committed staff who are able to serve the community and respond to outages.

“The acquisition also provides Horizon Networks the flexibility to support future development in and around both the Opotiki township and the East Coast, such that the region is able to grow by way of reliable electricity infrastructure.”

Horizon Networks, as part of the Horizon Energy Group, owns, manages and operates the Eastern Bay’s electricity network, which covers more than 8,000 square kilometres, with a maximum demand of 90 megawatts of electricity.

Horizon is owned by the Eastern Bay Energy Trust which was set up to provide funding towards energy-related purposes for consumers in the Eastern Bay.