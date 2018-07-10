A LIONS weekend is to be had in Opotiki this weekend, with swimming and shopping on the menu.

Opotiki Lions president Shona Browne said the old Meikles building on Potts Avenue was the new venue for the market.

“We’ve had to cancel markets while being at the Motu Trails,” she said.

“The council is allowing us to be here for the next 12 months.”

The first market at the new premises will be held this Saturday, starting at 9am and going to 1pm.

The annual Lions Club Polar Bear swim will be held at the Opotiki Surf Club on Sunday at 9am.