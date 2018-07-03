Nurses call off strike action

NURSES have cancelled a planned strike for this Thursday after receiving a revised pay offer from District Health Boards.

However, the strike for next Thursday, July 12, is still scheduled to go ahead and services at Whakatane Hospital will reduced to a minimum on that day.

Nurses’ union NZNO said it would recommend the revised offer to its members. Full details of the revised offer were expected to be released to members yesterday afternoon.

The union’s industrial services manager, Cee Payne, said the revised offer would be presented to members via an online ballot this week.

“Online voting will run from Tuesday, July 3 to Monday, July 9.

Ms Payne said the strike notice for next Thursday, July 12, remained in force and that life-preserving services and contingency planning would need to continue in preparation for that action.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board chief executive Helen Mason said emergency and essential services would be maintained during the strike but “all services which can be deferred will be and some, such as outpatient clinics, will be closed”.

“Our number one consideration will be patient and staff safety.”

Mrs Mason said contingency planning for the proposed strike had been ongoing for three months. Some services, such as planned surgery, would be rescheduled to reduce patient numbers.

Acting prime minister Winston Peters and health minister Dr David Clark said they were pleased the District Health Boards had made a revised offer to avoid Tuesday’s strike action.

“No one wants to see industrial action in our hospitals and both parties are to be congratulated for the constructive way they have continued to work together to find a settlement,” said Mr Peters.

“The lifting of strike notice will mean DHBs can operate as usual next week. I know this will be a huge relief to patients,” said Mr Clark.