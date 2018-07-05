OPOTIKI College’s Kura Ki Uta is aiming for the national kapa haka finals after a powerful performance.

The team gave its first performance on Tuesday, and members will be told later today if they have qualified for the finals tomorrow.

College principal Susan Impey described the team’s performance as “absolutely outstanding”, after travelling to Palmerston North to watch them.

“They were well supported by whanau and staff,” she said. Ms Impey was one of many staff members at the college and family members who travelled for the event.

Tutor Te Hira Paenga said the students had been excited and prepared for their Tuesday performance, in which he said they represented the school with “commitment and passion”.

Mr Paenga said he expected the competition to be “extremely tough”, as they would face the national title holders, Raukura from Rotorua boys and girls high schools, and home favourites Hato Paora and Te Piringa.

Despite facing more than 10 other teams in their category, Mr Paenga was confident the team could hold their own.

“I believe Kura Ki Uta has something special that no one else has.”

“Our students are keen and ready to take to the stage and perform with mana, ihi, wehi and wana.”

Practices have motivated students, but also gave Mr Paenga and other staff at the college a chance to see the team’s potential.

“I think they can win. We believe in the compositions by the tutors, we believe in the performers and we’re confident in our kaupapa,” he said.

With victory in mind, however, Mr Paenga said students had discussed goals and planned to achieve them, regardless of top placings.

“Kapa haka is a vehicle that promotes Maori language, tikanga Maori, Maori health and wellbeing and academic rigour,” he said.

Mr Paenga said he had been “overwhelmed by the community support at our rehearsal”, as well as the moral and financial support from the community.

1 of 3

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz