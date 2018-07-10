THE Te Kaha teenager who wants to be Prime Minister is set to clear her first hurdle by heading to Parliament.

Competing and also winning at the Mataatua Regional Manu Korero competition held at Whangaparaoa in May, Manaia Sorensen stated, under life plans, that she wants to be the “first young, female, Maori Prime Minister”.

Thanks to the support of her whanau and a Maori lawyer, she’s one step closer to her goal by lining up with Wellington’s political runway.

“It will probably happen before the national speech competitions, which are held in Gisborne during September 18 to 20,” Manaia said.

After winning the senior English section at Whangaparaoa, Manaia received a congratulatory message from MP lawyer Kiri Allan.

“I responded by sending her a thank you video, where I also asked how do I get to Parliament,” Manaia said.

Ms Allan passed the question on to the people and “how can we get Manaia to Parliament?,” was put on social media.

Within one hour $1100 was raised for the airfare.

“It will be my first trip to Wellington,” Manaia said.

“Kiri will also arrange for me to meet female Maori lawyers down there.”

The 16-year-old said her political awakening had taken place gradually over the past few years, without there being a watershed event.

Her political course would allow her to “give back when I’m able to”.

“I want to study political science as a major and Maori as a minor,” she said.

“In terms of what university and what party, I’m keeping my options open.”

The teenager is supported by her parents, Kelly and Mike Marumaru.

“It’s really good Manaia is so self-driven, learning on her own,” Mrs Marumaru said.

“She’s growing with the adventure.”

Mrs Marumaru said Te Kaha residents Ray Tukaki and Ora Barlow-Tukaki, who organised the Red Tide Summit, had acted as mentors for her daughter.

Already an accomplished orator when she performed as a keynote speaker at the Red Tide Climate Action Summit that was held at Te Kaha in May, Manaia has since appeared at the SEED Summit in Brisbane and taken part in a youth leadership forum with Lance O’Sullivan’s Moko Foundation.

Following her regional win, she’s been granted a Tumeke Enterprise Scholarship to attend the “More Maori and Pasifika in Business” conference, which will be held at the Vodafone Events Centre in Auckland in October.

The cold days of winter time for Manaia are otherwise about hunkering down and focusing on her school work.

“I enjoy waka ama in summer,” she said.

“But for now, I need to pass my exams.”

There’s also the mental and emotional preparation for her first trip to the capital, her future workplace if her goals to go plan.

Mrs Marumaru said she was still flabbergasted by the effortless manner in which the funds for her daughter’s going to Wellington appeared.

“We didn’t even know this was happening,” she said. “There were people we’ve never heard of giving money.”

Meanwhile, Manaia is preparing for her second stab at the Kiwi version of the oratory Olympics. In 2017, she claimed fourth place.

During the 2018 nationals Manaia will, again, perform her speech on “Trust Me with Our Future.”

Her preparations consisted of repeating the speech over and over.

“I’m hoping for the best,” she said.