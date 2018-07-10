ARTIST Jamie Boynton says the new artwork that graces the Opotiki Primary School hall portrays “what we love about being in Opotiki”.

“It’s animals and the natural environment,” he said.

The new mural, which was created with assistance from students, was unveiled at 1.30pm on Thursday.

Mr Boynton said the sun represented light and knowledge.

“Hang on to your light and follow your heart and dreams.”

Six students from three senior classes assisted in the creation of the mural: McKenzie Kingi-Boynton, Trinity Ropiha, Leisha Hata, Manaia Paruru, Sharniece Collier-Huriwai and Asia Hargreaves.

The students said working with Jamie was a fantastic experience.

Story behind the new artwork

Insight into the artwork is offered by the students.

THE story behind this extraordinary piece of artwork is about people interacting with animals such as horses, birds, dogs, deer, cats, fish and butterflies.

All of the animals are painted blue because Opotiki Primary School’s main colour is blue.

The animals were chosen because they are common around Opotiki.

These animals are facing each other from the east to the west of Opotiki and are looking at the sun being held by two strong men.

The sun is a bright yellow, standing for the gigantic round sun that covers and nurtures our town.

The ocean is a bright yellow, so it looks like the sun is reflecting on it and the eels look like waves of koru patterns below the ocean.

Half of the birds are flying east and the other half are flying west towards the other animals.