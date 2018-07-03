OPOTIKI runners competed in the Bay of Plenty primary school cross-country championships last week. The annual event at Rotorua’s Kaharoa School was scheduled for Tuesday, but poor weather forced it to be shifted to Thursday.

The event included races for nine to 12-year-olds. More than 420 children from 92 schools competed.

Sport Bay of Plenty Central Bay primary school sport director Melissa Gordon said it was a great day.

“I must mention the sportsmanship that was displayed today, namely students from different schools who stopped during their own race to assist other injured runners. That’s what you call great sportsmanship.”

Top Opotiki results included Ashbrook School runner Lasjanne Cogle placing 11th in the 11-year-old girls’ race in 15 minutes, 14 seconds.

Fellow Ashbrook runner Harete Welsh-Bates placed 18th in the 12-year-old girls’ race in 14.41.

