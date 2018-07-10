AN upgrade of the cell tower in Opotiki was completed last week.

Spark spokesman Anaru Tuhi said the headframe was being replaced on the Opotiki mobile site.

“It’s an upgrade with new equipment that adds 4G capacity,” he said.

It means more Opotiki locals will have better access to mobile data and be able to choose Spark’s home wireless broadband service as an option.

“Wireless broadband is an alternative to traditional fixed line options in the home and offers a fast and reliable broadband service for low to medium data users,” Mr Tuhi said.

Spark deployed a temporary mobile site to maintain wireless broadband and mobile coverage in the area while the tower was being upgraded.

The work was completed on Friday.