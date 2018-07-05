DESCRIBED as a “community asset” by Mayor John Forbes, Opotiki District Council employee Sue Watson has worked for the council for 40 years.

Chief executive Aileen Lawrie said that not only had Mrs Watson worked full time for the council for 40 years, but she had also “raised a lovely family and has travelled extensively”.

“Sue is a JP who works tirelessly for the community, and has a deep involvement in her church, finds times for crafts and hobbies,” she said.

“She has created a beautiful home, provides support and guidance to staff in times of need and is much loved in the community.”

Now working four days per week in her job as finance and corporate services advisor, Mrs Watson said she would be looking at going to three days in the future.

“It’s about life and work balance,” she said.

Having become a Justice of the Peace about five years ago, a few years after her husband Bruce died, Mrs Watson said she and her husband had travelled in Europe, South Africa as well as Canada and Alaska.

“We did a game park safari in South Africa and we attended the Calgary Stampede rodeo in Canada,” she said.

“I was the secretary for the rodeo club for 10 years.”

In England and Europe, the couple travelled on 20-day bus tours, which often spent two or three days at a stop.

“They pre-booked us at the sights so we bypassed the queues,” Mrs Watson said.

“In Canada we saw the Inside Passage from a small cruise ship.”

Mrs Watson is a lay preacher with St John’s Union Church in Opotiki, where she is also the chairwoman and secretary of the church council.

Her hobbies include embroidery, knitting and jigsaw puzzles.

At the district council, she maintains the corporate software and the property database, as well as offering help to staff about the processes.

Ms Lawrie said it would be difficult to find anyone as generous with their time and knowledge as Mrs Watson.

“We are blessed to work with her at the council and to have her in our lives,” she said.

Mr Forbes said Mrs Watson’s local knowledge was an immense resource for the council, “and therefore the community”.