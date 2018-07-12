Suppression lifts for murder accused

THE man accused of murdering a two-year-old girl at Te Mahoe last week can now be revealed as the child’s father, after suppression orders expired at 5pm yesterday.

Tewi Daniel Savage, 32, pleaded not guilty to murdering his daughter, Arnica, at a court appearance last week, where Justice Graham Lang suppressed his identity and relationship to the girl to allow their whanau to hold a tangi.

Arnica was buried at Hillcrest Cemetery last week, following a tangi at Puawairua Marae.

Her grandparents are avid motorcycle enthusiasts and founded the Iwi Riders group.

The group has raised funds for Edgecumbe and had a big presence at this year’s Riders Against Teen Suicide convention in Wellington.

Many of their fellow motorcyclists were at Arnica’s tangi, with some attending from as far as Feilding.

More than 30 motorcyclists helped to escort Arnica through Whakatane to the cemetery following a funeral service.

Arnica’s body was found in the Rangitaiki River on July 1. Police had been called to Te Mahoe village, near the Matahina dam, earlier that day because the girl was reported as missing.