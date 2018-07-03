Survey shows decline in bird counts

NZ GARDEN Bird Survey founder Dr Eric Spurr says the decline in silvereye birds could be a warning sign that something is changing for the species.

The State of NZ Garden Birds 2017 report was released by Landcare Research recently.

The report draws on 31,000 bird counts gathered by volunteers in their backyards since 2007, as part of the New Zealand Garden Bird Survey.

Dr Spurr said that for the silvereye, a decline of 43 percent has taken place since the survey began in 2007.

“Rapid declines in this species’ counts were detected in Southland, Otago, West Coast, Nelson, Wellington, and Gisborne regions,” he said.

“We don’t understand what’s driving these changes, but increasingly warmer winters may mean silvereyes are less likely to come into gardens in search of food.”

Landcare Research ecologist Dr Catriona MacLeod said birds acted as “backyard barometers”, telling us about the health of the environment we live in.

Six of the most common species in our gardens, blackbird, dunnock, chaffinch, goldfinch, song thrush, and starling have experienced declines over the 11 years.

“It might be tempting to dismiss these declines as unimportant because these species were all introduced to New Zealand from Europe,” she said.

“However, these birds are signalling change in our urban and rural environments that we need to better understand.”

Dr Spurr said a “cautiously positive” picture was emerging for tui, which could be the result of improved predator control in urban and rural landscapes.

“Among native species, the tui and possibly kereru counts have shown a shallow increase over the 11 years, while fantail and bellbird have remained at similar levels.”

Ohiwa bird count – godwits down, dotterels up

AVID Ohiwa bird watchers Mike and Meg Collins have just completed their June tally of birds in the Ohiwa Harbour.

“We do two counts in the harbour each year,” Mrs Collins said, “one in June and one in November.”

Compared to last year, godwits, black-backed gulls, and oystercatchers were all down in numbers.

New Zealand dotterels, pied stilts, black-billed gulls and spoonbills were up in numbers.

This year’s survey

THE 2018 NZ Garden Bird Survey started on Saturday and it continues until Sunday, July 8.

Instructions on how to take part in the survey, including bird identification posters and tips can be found on the landcareresearch.co.nz website.

Start by watching the “How to take part” video.

You can enter your data online by using a form supplied on the website.