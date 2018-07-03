DAYTIME traffic is now being let through the Waioeka Gorge, following the significant slip on Sunday, June 24.

NZTA regional transport systems manager Rob Campbell said State Highway 2 through the gorge had re-opened to motorists on Saturday, June 30 at midday.

“The road is open during daylight hours, 7.30am to 5pm,” he said.

“The road is initially open to a single lane during daylight hours at the slip site and there will be stop-go traffic management in place.”

Mr Campbell said the site would be continuously monitored to ensure the area remained safe for people to travel through and that contractors had done a great job at clearing the 7000 cubic metres of material that came down with the slip.

“We need to be confident the slip site is safe before removing all safety precautions,” he said.

Mr Campbell said he understood the frustration of motorists and the impact on the region of this vital route being closed and restricted.

“We have taken the decision to close at night to ensure the safety of the public and our staff,” he said.

“We want to again thank road users and the community for their understanding and patience while we continue to work to get this road fully operational.”

Commenting on news reports where Gisborne Mayor Meng Foon was stated as saying he and other mayors had been unsuccessful in getting to meet with NZTA about the route security through the gorge, Opotiki Mayor John Forbes said he had seen information about a detailed reliability study being undertaken on the highway from Opotiki to Napier.

“I think they have not informed Meng yet, as the solutions and costings are just being finalised.”

Plan your trip

NZTA regional transport systems manager Rob Campbell advises motorists who are travelling outside of daylight hours to use SH5 or SH35 as an alternative route.

“The gorge will have monitored road blocks to ensure drivers do not become stuck in the gorge or attempt to drive through the closed section between 5pm and 7.30am,” he said.

“Please plan your journey and be aware these alternative routes will add significant time to your journey.”

Before setting out to travel through the gorge, motorists are advised to check the www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz website.

Slip reported in Swedish media

ACCORDING to Sweden’s largest news website, www.aftonbladet.se, the Waioeka Gorge slip came down in Norway, which would make it the largest slip in the world.

The video showing the slip was promoted as “stone avalanche spreading across a Norwegian road in the mountains”.

“They were able to stop only metres away – filming the close call. See the horror as masses of stones come down.”

According to the Aftonbladet website, the news organisation has permission to play the video only in Sweden, meaning the man who filmed the Waioeka Gorge slip would not be able to watch his own video.

Aftonbladet is taking “fake news” to entirely new and epic proportions.