AN Opotiki College trust is seeking to raise $100,000 for school leavers.

This goal has been sparked by former student Jon Murie, who has gifted money to the school for the past three years, along with others from his year group, to create the Tu Kahikatea scholarship.

Opotiki College board of trustees members last week joined Eastern Bay Community Foundation (EBCF) members to formalise the Opotiki College Alumni Endowment Fund Charter.

“Our goal this year is to reach $100,000,” trustee Catriona White said.

“The aim of the fund is to grow the gifted capital and income distributed to the college to enhance student experiences, the school environment and educational resources.”

To make the scholarship sustainable, the fund can receive donations from all former students and members of the

community.

Mrs White said she hoped the fund could also be used for “special projects, capital items and activities that will enhance the learning opportunities and environment of students attending the school”, that could not be funded by the Government.

According to Mrs White, having the fund administered by the EBCF, the associated scholarship would be indefinitely sustainable, and the fund protected for the future, benefitting current and future students.

This also means changes to the board of trustees or senior management of the school would not affect the fund, and the school would benefit for the lifetime of the fund.

“If people want to set up an automatic payment, or give a ‘one-off’ donation, anything will be accepted, and it is a great way to give back to the college and community,” said Mrs White.

All individual donations to the fund will be issued with a tax receipt and are tax deductible.

Donations can be made through the EBCF website, www.easternbaycommunityfoundation.nz or directly to the EBCF bank account, Kiwibank, 38 9012 0849993 00. Code: C 0618. Ref: OPOTIKI, Particulars: (Name of Donor).