TE MANAWA o Tuhoe are offering up two substantial forest blocks southwest of Whakatane totalling 1442 hectares of mid-rotation radiata pine for sale.

Tuhoe are selling the rights to the forests by expressions of interest. Submissions close at 4pm on August 2.

Colliers International forestry broker Warwick Searle said both forests had an age class of predominantly seven-to-nine years.

“Generally, the forests are in good health, with Dothistroma needle blight being the most prevalent issue, which is consistent with other forests in the area,” he said.

“The crop is a mixture of clonal and non-clonal stock, which has been managed on framing regime.”

The larger northern forest, which has a total productive area of 755.32ha, is accessed via Omataroa Road, which comes off Macdonald Road near Whakatane. The road goes through two neighbouring properties, with right of way ensuring continuity of access.

The smaller southern forest, with a total productive area of 686.21ha, is split either side of Galatea Road at the start of the Galatea Basin.

The forestry rights for sale are for a single rotation over the existing crop, with no replanting obligations.

The land is to be handed back to Te Manawa o Tuhoe in an industry standard condition suitable for replanting.

The annual land rent is set to 20 percent of 6 percent of the government land value. The landowner will share 26 percent of the stumpage in exchange for an 80 percent reduction of rental payments.

Mr Searle said the Bay of Plenty region was regarded as one of the best areas to grow a commercial pine forest in the country, with multiple large-scale foresters investing in the region.

“With numerous domestic timber processors and New Zealand’s largest export port in the region, the successful buyer has multiple options for capitalising on their harvest’s potential,” he said.