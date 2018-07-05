OPOTIKI’S ukulele fans are asked to take part in a group photo on Saturday.

Ohiwa resident and ukulele enthusiast Meg Collins said the photo would be used to promote the upcoming ukulele festival, which will take place this summer.

“We will meet at the bridge by the start of the Dunes Trail at 9.45am on Saturday,” she said.

“Bring a smile and your ukulele.”

Opotiki Ukulele Group spokeswoman Ngaio Knebel said the town’s second ukulele festival would be held in January.

“The festival will be held at the Island View Holiday Park again,” she said.

“We also hope the theatre will be ready for this bi-annual event.”