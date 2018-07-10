A CROSSTRAINER on wheels is the best thing since grated cheese, an Opotiki woman says.

Frequently seen exercising on the Dunes Trail, Sheryl Goes said her freecross contraption, imported from Switzerland four years ago, keeps her fit and

entertained.

“You get a great, all-round workout while you take in the beautiful sights,” she said.

Moving both arms and legs while at the same time using body muscles for balancing

are important factors in the complete workout.

“The undulation of the Dunes Trail is also great,” Ms Goes said.

“You have to work hard to go uphill then you can coast like a slalom skier on the down slopes.”